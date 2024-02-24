Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 144.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,776,000 after acquiring an additional 157,887 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 81.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 25,628 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,989,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.55. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.1283 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

