Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,619 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,481 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Intel by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,557,033 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,071,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,616 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,895,947 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,831,569,000 after buying an additional 2,166,976 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Intel by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,501,537,000 after buying an additional 20,836,219 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 71,950,264 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,405,895,000 after buying an additional 1,636,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Intel by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after buying an additional 12,241,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.48.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel stock opened at $42.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.61. The firm has a market cap of $181.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

