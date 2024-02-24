Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 37,503 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,919 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,503 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $13,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Block by 89.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the first quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Block by 38.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Block by 1,571.4% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Block in the second quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $8,364,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 405,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,521,910.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $8,364,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 405,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,521,910.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $251,190.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,807,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,360 shares of company stock valued at $10,242,104 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Block stock opened at $78.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 399.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.14.

SQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Block from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.31.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

