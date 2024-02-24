iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Stock Position Decreased by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IGSB. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 508,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,311,000 after buying an additional 41,286 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 71,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 42,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of IGSB opened at $51.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.43. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.36 and a 52-week high of $51.53.
The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
