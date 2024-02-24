Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Makes New $12.27 Million Investment in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 39,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,267,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CACI. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in CACI International by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in CACI International by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in CACI International by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in CACI International by 435.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in CACI International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CACI International

In other news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.72, for a total value of $114,702.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,512.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total transaction of $54,253.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,331,453.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.72, for a total transaction of $114,702.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,512.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Price Performance

Shares of CACI stock opened at $369.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.97. CACI International Inc has a one year low of $275.79 and a one year high of $370.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.14). CACI International had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.28 EPS. CACI International's revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 20.32 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CACI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CACI International from $375.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CACI International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.33.

CACI International Company Profile

(Free Report)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI).

