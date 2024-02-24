Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 2.68% of Mesa Laboratories worth $15,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MLAB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $235,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 341,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 277,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 808.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,835,000 after purchasing an additional 234,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 233,043 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,946,000 after acquiring an additional 8,677 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity at Mesa Laboratories

In related news, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total value of $168,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 558 shares in the company, valued at $62,696.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mesa Laboratories Trading Down 0.3 %

Mesa Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Shares of MLAB stock opened at $104.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $564.55 million, a P/E ratio of 616.15 and a beta of 0.79. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.86 and a 1-year high of $187.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 376.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MLAB

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.