Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 1,023 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $12,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CME. Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in CME Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in CME Group by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 479,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,843,000 after purchasing an additional 66,703 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in CME Group by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 286,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,002,000 after purchasing an additional 146,338 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 544.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 147,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,438,000 after purchasing an additional 14,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $413,494.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,746.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $413,494.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,746.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,971,672. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ CME opened at $217.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.60. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $174.01 and a one year high of $223.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on CME Group

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.