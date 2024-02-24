Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 30,240 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,240 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $12,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in Bank of America by 98.1% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $34,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on BAC. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.53.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $33.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.26. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $35.10.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.