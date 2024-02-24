Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,993 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 18,289 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.82% of STAAR Surgical worth $16,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. Anatole Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter worth $130,633,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,102,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,339,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $333,258,000 after purchasing an additional 486,781 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,339,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 800,604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,088,000 after purchasing an additional 339,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAA opened at $30.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.64 and a beta of 0.81. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $73.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.09.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 4,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.11 per share, for a total transaction of $109,578.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,768,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,932,137.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders bought a total of 442,040 shares of company stock worth $13,436,014 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

