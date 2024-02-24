Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 70,974 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 45.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,974 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $4,091,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHF opened at $37.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.68 and a 200 day moving average of $35.32. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

