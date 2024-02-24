Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $14.96 Million Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,968 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Eastman Chemical worth $14,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMN. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMN opened at $86.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.35. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $68.89 and a 52 week high of $91.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 43.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

