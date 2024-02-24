Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $15,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TYL. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.86.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.19, for a total value of $3,263,925.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,639,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.19, for a total value of $3,263,925.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,639,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.78, for a total value of $2,840,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $9,575,155. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

TYL stock opened at $437.48 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.06 and a fifty-two week high of $454.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $425.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $403.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.83.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

