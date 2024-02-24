Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $17.88 Million Stock Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 271,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,519 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.56% of Freshpet worth $17,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Freshpet by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,327,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,745,000 after purchasing an additional 107,824 shares in the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC raised its position in Freshpet by 6.9% during the second quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 4,289,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,298,000 after purchasing an additional 275,374 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Freshpet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,479,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,094,000 after purchasing an additional 170,766 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Freshpet by 4.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,740,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,558,000 after purchasing an additional 110,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Freshpet by 47.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,545,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,519,000 after purchasing an additional 820,482 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FRPT shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Freshpet from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Freshpet from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.60.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $92.01 on Friday. Freshpet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.13 and a twelve month high of $93.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.96 and a 200 day moving average of $75.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 5.52.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

