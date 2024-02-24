Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Hits New 12-Month High at $106.85

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $106.85 and last traded at $106.48, with a volume of 472397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.11.

Get Amphenol alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on APH

Amphenol Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $64.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.26.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 28.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $1,571,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,692,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 285,000 shares of company stock worth $29,633,250. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphenol

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 567,494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,256,000 after purchasing an additional 7,882 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $393,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 12,516 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 421,368 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,770,000 after purchasing an additional 12,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

(Get Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.