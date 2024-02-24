Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $29.85 Million Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 195,103 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,061 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $29,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HES. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Hess by 1.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,866,681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $438,602,000 after purchasing an additional 42,802 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in Hess in the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Hess during the third quarter valued at about $2,953,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Hess by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 7.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $189.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Hess from $160.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.71.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of HES stock opened at $149.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.00 and its 200 day moving average is $148.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.28. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $113.82 and a twelve month high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Hess’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

