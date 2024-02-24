Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,757 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $18,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 168.8% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 57.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE MSM opened at $100.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.96. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.99 and a 12 month high of $105.77.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 56.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,475,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,475,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $265,153.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,590.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,193 shares of company stock worth $25,106,817 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct



MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Stories

