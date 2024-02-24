Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $28.06 Million Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 445,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,911 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Cloudflare worth $28,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NET. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 12,974 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 377.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 21,930 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 205.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cloudflare by 4.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 299,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,577,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,202,674.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,114 shares in the company, valued at $17,202,674.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $5,505,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 366,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,351,461.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,113,855 shares of company stock worth $99,908,916 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $53.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $66.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. DZ Bank cut shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Cloudflare Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE NET opened at $98.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.99 and a 200-day moving average of $72.53. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $116.00.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Free Report)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

Featured Articles

