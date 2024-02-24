Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Purchases 59,949 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 632,543 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 59,949 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Gentex worth $20,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 0.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,087 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Gentex by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley increased their price target on Gentex from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

Gentex stock opened at $36.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.02. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.97. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $36.13.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $589.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.42 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

In related news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $204,326.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,491.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,365.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $204,326.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,491.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

