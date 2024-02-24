Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 6,739 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,739 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Snowflake worth $25,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 217,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Snowflake by 8.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 447,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,727,000 after purchasing an additional 34,051 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $458,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 188,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,786,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 192.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total value of $19,788,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,174,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total value of $19,788,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at $32,174,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 115,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.53, for a total value of $23,068,570.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 147,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,551,905.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 631,846 shares of company stock valued at $125,943,507. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.25.

Snowflake Price Performance

NYSE SNOW opened at $229.34 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.56 and a 1 year high of $237.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $205.57 and its 200 day moving average is $176.19.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

