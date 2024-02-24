Guess? (NYSE:GES) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.16

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.16 and last traded at $24.75, with a volume of 201334 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Guess? in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Guess? in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Guess? in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Guess? Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.96.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.13). Guess? had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The business had revenue of $651.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul Marciano sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $3,406,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,231,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,971,907. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Guess? news, major shareholder Maurice Marciano sold 600,000 shares of Guess? stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $14,130,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,260,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Marciano sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $3,406,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,231,700 shares in the company, valued at $27,971,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,200,000 shares of company stock worth $27,979,500. Insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guess? in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,778,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Guess? by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,378,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,828,000 after purchasing an additional 822,089 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Guess? by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 836,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,103,000 after purchasing an additional 35,066 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Guess? by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its stake in Guess? by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. 61.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

