Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Position Boosted by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,730 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.20% of Upwork worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Upwork by 575.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Upwork by 30.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Upwork during the first quarter worth $65,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upwork

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 43,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $562,162.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,165,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,994,502.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 43,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $562,162.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,165,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,994,502.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Steele sold 15,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $206,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,090.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,074 shares of company stock valued at $1,235,772. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Upwork from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Upwork from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Upwork from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Upwork from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.55.

Upwork Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. Upwork Inc. has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $16.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.57 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.50.

Upwork Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

