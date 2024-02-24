Algert Global LLC Buys 3,166 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Watts Water Technologies worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $38,180,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 188.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,106,000 after purchasing an additional 150,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,837,000 after purchasing an additional 140,834 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,565,000 after purchasing an additional 139,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,883,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,573,000 after buying an additional 116,455 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTS has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $199.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.60.

Insider Transactions at Watts Water Technologies

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,500 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total value of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,018. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:WTS opened at $198.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.95. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.25 and a twelve month high of $219.52.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $547.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.41%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

