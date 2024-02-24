iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up 0.6% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,230,871,000 after acquiring an additional 84,907,111 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 24,305.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 7,372,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342,339 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $303,496,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,411,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5,847.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 391,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,815,000 after buying an additional 385,180 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $257.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,049,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,275. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $249.74 and a 200 day moving average of $234.55. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.42 and a 1-year high of $264.03.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

