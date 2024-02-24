Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Increases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,514,868,000 after acquiring an additional 345,185,954 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 5,738,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,046,000 after purchasing an additional 688,889 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,762,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,342 shares in the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 4,156,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,708,000 after buying an additional 120,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,424,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCZ traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.16. The stock had a trading volume of 685,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,875. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.31. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.36.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

