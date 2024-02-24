Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,279 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $115.56. 772,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,722. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $115.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.66.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

