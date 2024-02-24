Polymath Price Down 7.7% Over Last Week (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $162.79 million and $8,738.74 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.12 or 0.00137130 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00008156 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.17832238 USD and is down -4.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $13,357.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

