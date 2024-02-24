holoride Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $16.68 Million (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. One holoride token can now be purchased for about $0.0208 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. holoride has a market capitalization of $16.68 million and $168,994.13 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, holoride has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,957.33 or 0.05783200 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00071025 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00021666 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00024288 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00020043 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006964 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000375 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

holoride (RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.02007812 USD and is down -1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $156,445.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

