Head to Head Contrast: AVAX Technologies (OTCMKTS:AVXT) and REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX)

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) and AVAX Technologies (OTCMKTS:AVXT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares REGENXBIO and AVAX Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REGENXBIO $112.72 million 6.79 -$280.32 million ($5.98) -2.91 AVAX Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AVAX Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than REGENXBIO.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REGENXBIO -262.18% -59.54% -35.97% AVAX Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

REGENXBIO has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AVAX Technologies has a beta of -2.55, indicating that its share price is 355% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.8% of REGENXBIO shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of REGENXBIO shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of AVAX Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for REGENXBIO and AVAX Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REGENXBIO 0 3 5 0 2.63 AVAX Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

REGENXBIO currently has a consensus target price of $35.13, indicating a potential upside of 101.75%.

Summary

REGENXBIO beats AVAX Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. In addition, it also develops RGX-121 for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type II and is in Phase III clinical trial; RGX-111, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating mucopolysaccharidosis type I; RGX-181 for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type II; and RGX-381 to treat the ocular manifestations of CLN2 disease. Further, the company also licenses its NAV Technology Platform to other biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies; and has a collaboration and license agreement with Neurimmune AG to develop novel gene therapies. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

About AVAX Technologies

AVAX Technologies, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, develops autologous cell vaccine technologies for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates that have completed phase II clinical trials include M-VAX for the treatment of melanoma and O-VAX for the treatment for ovarian cancer. It also develops LungVax for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. The company was formerly known as Walden Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to AVAX Technologies, Inc. in March 1996. AVAX Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

