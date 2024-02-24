Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Price Target Raised to $216.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $188.00 to $216.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

IBP has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Installed Building Products from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $199.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $165.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $191.11.

NYSE:IBP opened at $234.08 on Friday. Installed Building Products has a twelve month low of $102.57 and a twelve month high of $236.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.41. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.86.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.03. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 47.18% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $720.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is an increase from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.33%.

In other Installed Building Products news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total transaction of $823,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,972,973.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP increased its position in Installed Building Products by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Installed Building Products by 571.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 195,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,748,000 after buying an additional 166,398 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Installed Building Products by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,701,000 after purchasing an additional 22,743 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 296,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

