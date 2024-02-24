Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Edward Jones downgraded Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Canada downgraded Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Gildan Activewear from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.65.

Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $35.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.71. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of $26.98 and a 1 year high of $37.65.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $782.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.35 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 16.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIL. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 529.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

