Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Q2 from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.27.

Shares of QTWO opened at $47.57 on Friday. Q2 has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $47.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.92 and its 200-day moving average is $36.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

In other Q2 news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $27,994.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,229,581.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 7,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $345,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 504,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,714,605. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $27,994.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,229,581.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,801 shares of company stock valued at $9,372,991. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 2,582.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 370.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 193.7% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

