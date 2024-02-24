NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Evercore ISI from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised NovoCure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on NovoCure from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NovoCure has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.00.

NVCR opened at $15.22 on Friday. NovoCure has a fifty-two week low of $10.87 and a fifty-two week high of $83.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 6.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day moving average of $16.37.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 50.03% and a negative net margin of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $133.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NovoCure will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. Capital International Investors grew its position in NovoCure by 15.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,808,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $365,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,945 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,543,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NovoCure by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,324,921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $500,661,000 after acquiring an additional 719,265 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in NovoCure by 807.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after acquiring an additional 548,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in NovoCure by 22.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,655,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,714,000 after acquiring an additional 487,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

