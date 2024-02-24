Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Evercore ISI

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

SFM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a sell rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of SFM opened at $59.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $60.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 27.13%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph L. Hurley sold 4,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $176,313.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,494.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $200,112.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph L. Hurley sold 4,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $176,313.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,494.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,744 shares of company stock valued at $5,449,632 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,017,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,344,000 after acquiring an additional 57,361 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,898,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,629,000 after purchasing an additional 128,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,854,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,021,000 after purchasing an additional 112,789 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,709 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 614.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,039,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,241 shares during the period.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

