Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen lowered shares of Pfizer from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.88.

PFE stock opened at $27.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.86. The firm has a market cap of $156.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.11, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $42.22.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pfizer will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 466.67%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Pfizer by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,201,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,534,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374,611 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after buying an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,872,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,129,431,000 after buying an additional 3,019,727 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,246,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,985,783,000 after buying an additional 8,473,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,927,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,817,055,000 after buying an additional 348,628 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

