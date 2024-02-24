NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
NortonLifeLock Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NLOK opened at $21.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.60 and a 200-day moving average of $20.57. NortonLifeLock has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $30.92.
About NortonLifeLock
