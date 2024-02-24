Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of REED stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.50. Reed’s has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $4.40.

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

