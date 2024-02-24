Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Signature Bank Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of SBNY opened at $2.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.53. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $117.10. The company has a market cap of $125.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 9.66.

Institutional Trading of Signature Bank

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,223,000 after buying an additional 378,308 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $105,631,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 469,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,112,000 after buying an additional 314,235 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 831,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,800,000 after buying an additional 213,419 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,044,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,791,000 after buying an additional 180,642 shares during the period. 6.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signature Bank Company Profile

As of March 12, 2023, Signature Bank went out of business. Previously, the company provided digital assets banking services and comprised of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York. Signature Bank now trades on OTCPK.

