Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Marine Petroleum Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Performance

Marine Petroleum Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of MARPS opened at $4.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.18. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $8.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.55%. This is a boost from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Marine Petroleum Trust’s payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marine Petroleum Trust

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,310 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned approximately 2.02% of Marine Petroleum Trust worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading

