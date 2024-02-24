Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys 74,016 Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) by 37.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 74,016 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ardelyx were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ardelyx by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,437,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,063,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ardelyx by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,030,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,563,000 after purchasing an additional 10,325,699 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ardelyx by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,745,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 508,901 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,950,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ardelyx by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,216,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,993 shares during the period. 58.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 15,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $140,857.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 384,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,138.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 15,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $140,857.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 384,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,525,138.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Blanks sold 5,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $43,898.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 368,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,221,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 399,566 shares of company stock valued at $2,559,771. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ARDX opened at $8.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.53. Ardelyx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.26 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARDX. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ardelyx from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Ardelyx from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.36.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

