Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $1.09 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.47.

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total transaction of $6,289,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 344,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,258,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total transaction of $17,021,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,418,835.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total transaction of $6,289,872.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 344,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,258,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,550 shares of company stock worth $67,168,751 in the last three months. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $311.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $287.41 and a 200-day moving average of $219.60. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.30 and a 1-year high of $338.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $74.80 billion, a PE ratio of -5,190.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.06.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

