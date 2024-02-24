Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Management by 68.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 172.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 20,816 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter worth about $684,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $502,895,000 after buying an additional 45,745 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 12.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $131.89 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $71.36 and a 12-month high of $139.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a PE ratio of 55.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.25.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Ares Management had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.87%.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 80,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $10,906,154.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,116,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,030,429. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ares Management

Ares Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.