Dark Forest Capital Management LP Increases Position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 55.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,530 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.13% of Revolve Group worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Revolve Group by 452.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Revolve Group by 761.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Revolve Group by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Revolve Group by 11.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RVLV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp downgraded Revolve Group from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Revolve Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.38.

NYSE RVLV opened at $16.24 on Friday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $28.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.90.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

