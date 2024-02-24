Dark Forest Capital Management LP Grows Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 390.6% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.9% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 46,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.4% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen lowered Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $557.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,484.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $556.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $542.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $517.26. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $416.77 and a 12-month high of $562.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $59.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

