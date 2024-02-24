Dark Forest Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 126,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,428 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Playtika were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLTK. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Playtika by 1,215.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 784.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 4,125.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the period. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLTK. HSBC cut Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.90 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.75 price target on shares of Playtika in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Playtika from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut Playtika from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

NASDAQ PLTK opened at $7.20 on Friday. Playtika Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average of $8.68.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

