Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $1.26 Million in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 65,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRAA. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,236 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in PRA Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in PRA Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in PRA Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,890,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,233,000 after buying an additional 30,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

PRAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of PRA Group from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of PRA Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

PRA Group stock opened at $26.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.53. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $43.34.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.13. PRA Group had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $221.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. PRA Group’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

