Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 14,198 Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,198 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $4,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZIM. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 166.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,062,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,500 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 123.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,433,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,990 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 315.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,166,000 after purchasing an additional 935,223 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter valued at $12,787,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,231,000 after purchasing an additional 479,888 shares in the last quarter. 17.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Performance

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $12.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $25.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.48 and a 200 day moving average of $10.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZIM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $6.20 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $6.40 to $10.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.43.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

