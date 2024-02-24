Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,594 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $4,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNW. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter worth $15,524,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 244.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 83.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 308,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,750,000 after purchasing an additional 140,215 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 18.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter worth $5,476,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on PNW shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Guggenheim raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $122,279.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,069.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of PNW opened at $70.50 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $86.03. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.32 and a 200-day moving average of $73.52.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 83.81%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

