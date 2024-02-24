Anthony Keathley Sells 469 Shares of StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP) Stock

StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) CAO Anthony Keathley sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $16,743.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,633.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Anthony Keathley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 13th, Anthony Keathley sold 699 shares of StepStone Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $24,430.05.

StepStone Group Price Performance

STEP stock opened at $35.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 1.27. StepStone Group LP has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $37.40.

StepStone Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StepStone Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 93.33%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STEP. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in StepStone Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,367,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,084,000 after acquiring an additional 525,538 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in StepStone Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,437,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,545,000 after purchasing an additional 460,189 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in StepStone Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,270,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,749,000 after acquiring an additional 90,974 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in StepStone Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,403,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,258,000 after acquiring an additional 106,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in StepStone Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,954,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,110,000 after purchasing an additional 225,946 shares in the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on STEP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on StepStone Group from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of StepStone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, StepStone Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

