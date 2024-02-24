The Marygold Companies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MGLD) CEO Buys $15,263.61 in Stock

The Marygold Companies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MGLD – Get Free Report) CEO & Melinda Gerber Livi Nicholas purchased 13,751 shares of Marygold Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $15,263.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,263,766 shares in the company, valued at $20,272,780.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Marygold Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MGLD opened at $1.20 on Friday. The Marygold Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $1.90.

Get Marygold Companies alerts:

Marygold Companies (NYSEAMERICAN:MGLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.46 million during the quarter.

About Marygold Companies

The Marygold Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in investment fund management, beauty products, food products, financial services, and security alarm systems businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Australia, and Canada. It operates as an investment advisor to exchange traded funds and exchange traded products organized as limited partnerships or investment trusts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marygold Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marygold Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.