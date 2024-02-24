Andrew Hull Buys 37,500 Shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Stock

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Free Report) Director Andrew Hull bought 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $14,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,920.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INM opened at $0.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 7.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.55. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $2.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InMed Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in InMed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in InMed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 97,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 7,163 shares during the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of prescription-based products. The company operates through two segments, the InMed and the BayMedica. The InMed segment researches and develops cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals products. The BayMedica segment develops proprietary manufacturing technologies to produce and sell rare cannabinoids for the health and wellness industry.

